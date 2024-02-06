GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Over 600 coaches apply for vacant Ghana Black Stars job

Published on: 06 February 2024
Over 600 coaches apply for vacant Ghana Black Stars job

The search for a new coach for the Ghana national team has attracted over 600 applications from coaches around the world. 

The position became available after the Ghana Football Association (GFA) sacked Chris Hughton following the team's disappointing performance at the AFCON 2023, where they failed to win a single match in the group stage.

The GFA has since formed a committee, led by Vice President Mark Addo, to identify and appoint a suitable candidate for the role.

The committee is looking for a coach who is a proven winner, aligned with Ghana's football DNA and possesses a coaching philosophy that resonates with the national team's ethos.

Among the applicants are several high-profile coaches, including former Bayern Munich coach Felix Magath, former West Ham coach Nikola Jurcevic, and former Black Stars assistant coach Maxwell Konadu.

Other notable applicants include former Bibiani Goldstars coach Michael Osei.

The GFA has set a deadline for interested applicants, which has now passed, and the selection process is currently underway.

According to GFA, the incoming coach will be required to have at least 15 years of coaching experience, as well as strong discipline and tactical skills.

The competition for the role is fierce, with coaches from Europe, South America, North America, Africa, and Ghana all vying for the position.

The GFA is expected to announce its decision later this month, and fans are eagerly awaiting the appointment of a new coach who can lead the Black Stars to success.

