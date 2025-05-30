Over $900,000 paid to Black Stars coaches as government settles longstanding arrears

The Ministry of Sports and Recreation has settled all outstanding salary arrears owed to current and former coaches of the Black Stars, fulfilling a financial obligation that had remained unresolved since 2020.

This settlement follows a comprehensive audit and inter-agency coordination, led by Minister Kofi Iddie Adams. Coaches who served the national team across different periodsâ€”some of whom have long exited their rolesâ€”have now received full payment for the time owed.

Documents seen by Joy Sports reveal that former head coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor received the largest sum, pocketing $120,000 in back pay. His assistant, David Duncan, was paid $40,000.

Chris Hughton, who was dismissed after Ghana’s poor showing at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, received $68,904 in owed salary and sign-on fees. His assistants, George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani, received $20,833 and $12,500, respectively, in outstanding sign-on fees.

The current technical team, led by Otto Addo, who returned to the role in March 2024, had not been paid since October 2024. They have now received salaries up to March 2025. Addo was paid over $420,000 for the six-month period.

His support staff also received their dues: Joseph Laumann ($75,000), John Paintsil ($64,864), Fatau Dauda ($19,459), and Team Coordinator Francis Bugri Tampuli ($33,000).

This means the current coaching setup remains unpaid for April and May 2025.

Additionally, Maxwell Konadu, who served as assistant coach under Milovan Rajevac between September 2021 and January 2022, received $30,000.

Though contracted by the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the responsibility for paying national team coaches has always rested with the Government. Until now, that obligation had been left unmet in many instances.