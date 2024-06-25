Owner Ignatius Baffour Awuah celebrates with Nsoatreman FC after historic FA Cup victory

Ghanaian politician Ignatius Baffour Awuah had the pleasure of welcoming Nsoatreman FC to his office. The club proudly presented the MTN FA Cup trophy they had won the day before.

The Sunyani West MP, who is also the owner of the club, was all smiles as he greeted the players, coach Maxwell Konadu, and other staff members, celebrating their historic victory.

Nsoatreman FC, a club founded in 2019, have made remarkable strides in a short time. They earned promotion to the Ghana Premier League in 2022, and now, just two years later, they've clinched their first major trophy by defeating Bofoakwa Tano at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon.

Awuah congratulated the players, commending their hard work and dedication, which brought immense joy to the fans and himself.

The final match was a nail-biter. After falling behind in the first half, Nsoatreman fought back to equalise, pushing the game into a penalty shootout, which they won 5-4.

This victory not only secured the trophy but also set the stage for their upcoming participation in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

They now have a bigger responsibility to uphold, aiming to make a significant impact just as Dreams FC did when they reached the semi-finals in their debut.