Owusu Bempah calls for heavy investment for Kotoko to succeed

Veteran Sports Journalist Osei Owusu Bempah has advised the authorities of Asante Kotoko to leave the club in the control of interested investors to redeem their lost image following recent poor performances.

Owusu Bempah who is a staunch follower of the Porcupine Warriors asserted that a cause of the club's recent struggles boils down to a lack of investment from the individuals at the helm of affairs.

According to him, the club can only restore the days of glory when shares are sold to either foreign or local individuals who are willing to grow the club and redeem its lost name on both the local and international scenes.

"Kotoko needs heavy investment, and I don’t think that heavy investment can come from any of these board members. Football has gone very modern and much more international. Look at the major clubs in England, for instance, Arsenal, it is owned by foreigners. Manchester has gone the same way, Liverpool and almost all the other clubs have gone that way.

"If the owner can probably set tradition aside and get investors whether they’re Ghanaians, foreigners, or whoever who will come and join the club because they have invested money in it and they expect returns I’m sure they will work better,” he told Luv FM.

Kotoko lost in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League and failed to reach the quarterfinals of the FA Cup.

They are currently eight points behind Aduana Stars in the Ghana Premier League with 39 points.