Paa Kwesi Fabin admits top spot 'a little shaky' yet confident of Aduana title win

Aduana Stars tactician, Paa Kwesi has conceded that their position at the summit of the league standings is under threat after they were held to a goalless draw by Karela United on Monday afternoon.

The Ogya Boys spurned the chance to extend their lead on top of the league log after failing to win their week 30 fixture against Karela at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.

Aduana Stars were wasteful and could have put the game to bed in the first half but Karela deserve full credit for being well organized at the back and tactically disciplined.

"In the first half we could have finished the game. We messed them all up . That's football for you . Everyday, we come here we work on scoring and yet I don't know, I don't know," Fabin told StarTimes after full time.

Quizzed on whether the draw will hurt their title chase, Fabin told Nana Darkwa Gyasi, "A little shaky but we are still on top so we are still fighting. We keep working on it and see what happens. Sure we shall win the league."

Aduana opened the door to Medeama, who are two points behind the leaders after The Mauve and Yellow beat Bechem United 2-1 on Monday.

The Ogya Boys are away to Accra Lions for their next league game.

By Suleman Asante