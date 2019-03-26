Paa Kwesi Fabin begins work as Uganda U-17 coach

Former Black Starlets gaffer, Paa Kwesi Fabin has began work as coach of the national U-17 team of Uganda.

Paa Kwesi Fabin was named coach of the East African side last week on a year deal, and he is expected to lead the team to success at the Africa U-17 Cup of Nations in Tanzania.

The former Asante Kotoko coach has already hit the ground running after taking players through some drills this week.

Fabin, having led Ghana to the FIFA U-17 World Cup in India last year will be expected to also qualify for the the competition with Uganda.

Uganda are in Group A with host nation Tanzania as well as WAFU Zone B champions Nigeria and Angola.

The Juvinile competition begins next month between 14th April and 28th of the same month.