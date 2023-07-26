Paa Kwesi Fabin concerned over Ghana’s football talent wastefulness

Former Ghana youth coach Paa Kwesi Fabin has raised concerns about the country's inadequate scouting system, which he believes is leading to wastefulness in football talent.

In an interview with Citi Sports, the 64-year-old, who has managed top Ghanaian sides Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, said the need for an improved scouting system that aligns with Ghana's football philosophy to effectively discover and nurture talents.

"I’ve said time and again that Ghana abounds in a lot of talent," he said.

"However, like in other companies or jurisdictions where waste is a problem, we are wasting a lot of talent in Ghana because our scouting system is not strong enough."

"But I believe that if we can put a robust scouting system in place, we can unearth these talents."

"With this new philosophy, we will be able to move the country forward and reach the levels that we all pray to achieve."

The former Aduana Stars coach, who is now in charge of Legon Citieis, emphasised that with a new and improved scouting approach, the country can move forward and achieve the desired levels of success.

Fabin's concern comes from his extensive experience as the national U-17 team head coach from 2011 to 2017, during which Ghana successfully qualified for the FIFA U-17 World Cup. He also led the Black Starlets to two Africa U-17 Cup of Nations titles in 2013 and 2017.