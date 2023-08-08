Paa Kwesi Fabin confident of achieving success with Legon Cities

Legon Cities boss Paa Kwesi Fabin has expressed optimism in achieving great things with the club ahead of the upcoming Ghana Premier League season.

Fabin, who guided Aduana Stars to second place in the Ghana Premier League the last season, replaces Maxwell Konadu, who led the Royals to ninth place.

He is however confident to preserve the reputation of the team while prioritising the development of young players.

"We will be competitive. We will fight for a respectable position. We will protect the club’s reputation. We will also groom young players and market them as well. We have a clear objective on what we want to do here at LCFC.”

Paa Kwesi Fabin has also coached many talented athletes going up through the ranks of junior high and senior high schools, working with players at a very high level. In addition, he has coached several star players in the Ghana Premier League and is expected to elevate Legon Cities as the prepare for the new season which begins next month.

The Royals will kick start their season in Accra as they host Karela United.