Paa Kwesi Fabin free to leave without paying any compensation - Asante Kotoko PRO

Communications Director of Asante Kotoko, Lawyer Sarfo Duku says his outfit have finally accepted to part ways with head coach Paa Kwesi Fabin, without the trainer paying any compensation to the club.

Fabin, who resigned last Wednesday, did not rescind his decision after a meeting with the Executive Chairman, Dr. Kwame Kyei, on Sunday.

The management have discontinue their pursuit of activating the clause ( section 12.3 ) in their contract with their former coach Paa Kwasi Fabin which stipulated that the gaffer was to pay to the club the sum equivalent to sums due him for the unexpired period of contract.

“Our executive chairman has asked us to withdraw our pursuit of claiming for the sum equivalent to sums due him for the unexpired period which he has to pay to us ,” he told Oyerepa FM .

“We realized we can’t conclude the season has ended or other wise with the situation of our football for now”

“He’s now free and owes Kotoko nothing”