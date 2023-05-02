Paa Kwesi Fabin fumes over poor officiating after Kotoku Royals hold Aduana

Aduana Stars tactician Paa Kwesi Fabin was left frustrated by the level of officiating in their 1-1 draw against Kotoku Royals.

The league leaders were away to bottom placed Royals at the Theatre of Dreams on Monday, May 1 2023 in the last game of Match day 29.

Isaac Mintah broke the deadlock for the Ogya Boys in the 70th minute but a stoppage time free kick by Prince Dogbe beat Joseph Addo to deny Aduana all three points.

Fabin admits it was not the result he was expecting but poor officiating denied them the victory.

"Not the results I'm looking for but I'm highly disappointed in the referee in the second half because every ball that we came to tackle here is a foul against us. Look at the number of free kicks he gave them (Kotoku Royals) in the second half. Is that how we want a worthy champion of the league?," Fabin quizzed, speaking to StarTimes after full time.

"...I never talk about referees but I'm highly disappointed for what he has done today."

Aduana are still on top of league standings with a 3 point advantage after failing to stretch their lead.

They return to Dormaa to host Karela for their next game.

By Suleman Asante