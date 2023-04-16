Paa Kwesi Fabin hails 'fantastic' goalie Joseph Addo for his MoTM display against Olympics

Aduana Stars tactician Paa Kwesi Fabin has heaped praise on goalkeeper and captain of his side Joseph Addo for his brilliant performance in their 1-0 win over Great Olympics.

Teenage midfielder Frank Owusu scored the only goal of the match for Aduana but for Addo's important saves the story would have been different at full time.

Two key saves worth mentioning was his one-on-one situation with Akese to deny the visitors an early lead and his parrying away of Okoe Grippman's sublime effort.

The experienced shot-stopper with his stupendous display finished the match as the MVP, and Fabin paid tribute to him after full time.

He told StarTimes: "Fantastic. He has been one of the best keepers in the league and I mean there is no doubt. Today, he showed that he is one of the best."

Aduana continue to enjoy the summit with 47 points from 26 matches, opening a six-point advantage.

They are away to defending champions Asante Kotoko for their next game.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante