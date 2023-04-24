Paa Kwesi Fabin left worried by wasteful Aduana Stars

Aduana Stars tactician Paa Kwesi Fabin says he is troubled by his side's inability to convert the numerous chances they created against Kotoko on Sunday evening.

Aduana were beaten 2-1 by Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium in a game that would change the complexion of the title race.

The Ogya Boys took the lead through Isaac Mintah in the 25th minute but The Porcupine Warriors restored parity before the break. Ugandan striker Stephen Mukwala netted the equalizer on 37th minutes.

After recess, Kokoko played with more urgency and got an early reward in the 48th minute when Ivorian midfielder Serge Zeze scored what proved to be the match-winning goal.

The league leaders failed to get an equalizer and launch a comeback despite creating a lot of chances. Fabin disclosed that he was worried his side were not clinical in front of goal.

He told StarTimes: "I am (worried). I thought we could have killed this game. We should have won by a lot of goals and we missed them all. This is association football. When you get the opponent and you don't kill him, he gets you and he punishes you for that."

Aduana still maintain their position at the top of the table, albeit with a reduced lead over second-placed Bechem United.

They return to league play in Dormaa to host Bibiani Gold Stars for their next game.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante