Paa Kwesi Fabin reveals reasons behind accepting Legon Cities coaching job

Former Asante Kotoko coach Paa Kwesi Fabin has shed light on his decision to accept the coaching role at Legon Cities, stating that he felt compelled to take up the position despite his initial intention to step away from top-flight football for a while.

Fabin, who had previously been with Aduana Stars, guided them to a second-place finish last season despite leading the table for a significant portion of the campaign.

While he had plans to venture into talent development, the offer from Legon Cities proved too enticing to decline, leading him to join the Accra-based club.

The Ghana Premier League side officially unveiled the experienced coach as their new head coach for the upcoming season on Tuesday.

Fabin expressed his enthusiasm for the challenge ahead, emphasising his eagerness to work closely with the management and everyone associated with the club to ensure a productive season.

Speaking about his decision, Fabin revealed, "After leaving my previous club [Aduana Stars], I wanted to stay off for a while and start my own academy but when Legon Cities FC called, it was difficult to say no. I am excited to be here and start this new challenge. I look forward to a fruitful season together with the management and everyone connected here."

Fabin's arrival comes as Legon Cities aim to make a mark in the Ghana Premier League. He has signed a two-year deal with the club and is expected to play a crucial role in elevating their performance in the upcoming season.

Replacing former Black Stars coach Maxwell Konadu, who guided the team to a 9th-place finish in the last season's campaign, Fabin brings a wealth of experience to the table.

He has previously coached prominent Ghanaian clubs like Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, in addition to working with various national teams, including the Black Starlets, Black Meteors, and Uganda national youth teams.

Fabin outlined his vision for Legon Cities, stating, "We will be competitive. We will fight for a respectable position. We will protect the club’s reputation. We will also groom young players and market them as well." He stressed the need for a fresh approach, emphasising that the team must avoid repeating a 9th-place finish.

With his official start on Monday, Fabin is wasting no time in getting to work. He highlighted the significant turnout of over 100 players at the training grounds, indicating the collective commitment towards achieving their goals for the upcoming season.

Legon Cities will kick off the new season at home against Karela United.