Paa Kwesi Fabin unhappy with officiating after Aduana FA Cup exit

Aduana Stars head coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin was unhappy with a number of decisions in Aduana Stars' FA Cup quarterfinal matchup against King Faisal on Sunday.

The Ogya lads took the lead twice but got both goals canceled by their opponents which led to extra time. The game had to be eventually settled on penalties through which King Faisal benefitted the most by winning 3-1 and proceeding to the semifinals.

Fabin after the game felt, his side deserved more from the game. According to him, major decisions went against Aduana Stars costing them to give up their hopes of winning double by the end of the season.

“I don’t talk about referees. It was very bad but we’ll leave it like that. Before we ended the first half we had a clear penalty.

"In the second half, we had two here. All were ignored. But look at the one that was given to King Faisal here. I mean it’s just comedy. I’m telling you," he said after the game.

The 2017 Ghana Premier League champions will now shift their entire focus to the Ghana Premier League as they play Great Olympics in their next match.

They have accumulated 44 points after 25 matches and are three points clear on top of the league.