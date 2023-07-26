Paa Kwesi Fabin's CV matches what we were looking for - Legon Cities

The choice to hire former Black Starlets Head Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin as the Legon Cities' new coach was based on his knowledge of the local terrain, according to Communications Director Kwame Dwomoh Agyemang.

Fabin, who guided Aduana Stars to second place in the Ghana Premier League the previous season, replaces Maxwell Konadu, who led the Royals to ninth place.

In an interview with Citi Sports, Kwame Dwomoh Agyemang expressed confidence that Fabin's expertise will help the club achieve its goal of a successful 2023/24 season.

According to him, the experienced trainer ticks all the boxes for the team

“Paa Kwesi Fabin is a very experienced coach; he’s been around a lot of teams in the Ghana Premier League.”

“One of the reasons he was brought in is that per the module we want to run going forward, we are confident he’ll be able to work well with the younger talents coming through the ranks.”

“Looking around, we felt that his CV matches what we are looking for. He has also worked with players at a very high level, coaching a lot of talents coming through the ranks of junior high school, and senior high schools. He has coached a number of top players in the Ghana Premier League as well.”

“With all these [credentials], we believe his experience on the local terrain will be brought to bear for us [Legon Cities] when the 2023/24 league season commences on September 15.”