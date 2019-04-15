Paa Kwesi Fabin's Uganda U-17 team begin AFCON U-17 tournament in defeat

Ghanaian coach Paa Kwesi Fabin had a false start to the Africa U-17 cup of nations with his Uganda side after they lost 1-0 to Angola in the opening game.

The Cubs fell to Osvaldo Pedro Capemba’s 33rd minute goal and were a man down in the final minutes at the National Stadium in Dar es salaam.

Uganda created several chances to get an equalizer but strikes from Najib Yiga, Ibrahim Juma, Andrew Kawooya, Abdul Wahid Iddi and second half substitute Ibra Mugulusi proved futile.

Meanwhile, Uganda goalkeeper Jack Komakech was alert to limit the damage coming from the opposition at all times.

The best chance for Uganda to level the game came 10 minutes from full time but Mugulusi’s strong left footed shot hit the lower post and Yiga was slower to pounce home the rebound.

The Cubs left back Ibrahim Juma was sent off in the 87th minute and will miss the next match coming on Wednesday against the hosts, Tanzania.

The group's other game was won by Nigeria, 5-4 against hosts Tanzania.