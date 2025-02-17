Paa Kwesi Nduom criticizes officiating in Elmina Sharks v Swedru All Blacks game

Owner and bankroller of Elmina Sharks, Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom has criticized officiating following his side's defeat against Swedru All Blacks on Sunday.

Sharks hosted All Black Stars in Zone Two at the Ndoum Sports Stadium. However, the game was marred with hooliganism after players and officials attacked the referee after full-time.

The controversy escalated when a dubious penalty was awarded against Elmina Sharks.

Speaking to GTV Sports Plus in an interview, Dr Nduom spoke out about his disappointment regarding the match officials’ behaviour during the game.

“I was at the stadium even before the referee and the match commissioner came. Usually, there is a conference before every match to address concerns, but these match officials did not show up for that match conference,” Dr Nduom stated.

“Twelve minutes into the match, l witnessed an incident that should not have resulted in a penalty. When that decision was made, everyone was in disbelief.”

Frustrated by the officiating, Dr Nduom emphasised that he took action to calm the situation by asking his players to leave the field in protest, demonstrating his commitment to fair play.

”I have worked with many referees, but this referee was quite, in my view, insolent. It seemed he did not care about his responsibilities,” he expressed.