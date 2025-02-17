'Paa Kwesi Nduom went to the field to threaten referee Eso Doh Morrison' - Swedru All Blacks

Elmina Sharks owner Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom threw caution to the wind to enter the inner perimeter at his own sports complex during an ill-tempered Division One League match against Swedru All Blacks, it has emerged.

Officials of the visiting team have accused the former Minister of Economic Planning and Regional Integration of inciting supporters against the match officials.

Swedru All Blacks won 1-0 courtesy a perfect penalty call from referee Eso Doh Morrison at the Nduom Sports Complex.

The club's spokesperson Nathaniel Obeng has detailed the action of the GN Bank owner at his own facility.

"Paa Kwesi Nduom went to the field to threaten the referee after the penalty was awarded against Elmina Sharks. Where in this world does this happen? he quizzed on Accra-based Sporty FM

"Per our player's account, Paa Kwesi Nduom told the referee to rescind the penalty decision, or he'll instruct the Elmina Sharks players to walk off the pitch."

Elmina Sharks and midfielder Jay Asamoah Kola have been charged by the Ghana Football Association for misconduct, while calls for Nduom to be sanctioned appears to be growing.

The incident comes at a time when Ghanaian football is under scrutiny following the tragic stabbing of Asante Kotoko fan Nana Yaw Frimpong, better known as 'Pooley' in Nsoatre, which led to the suspension of the Ghana Premier League and the introduction of new matchday security reforms.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is expected to take a firm stance on the matter as part of efforts to restore discipline and safety in the domestic league.