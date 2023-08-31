GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
PAC Academy goalkeeper Fatao Seidu set to join Asante Kotoko

Published on: 31 August 2023
Asante Kotoko are closing in on a deal to sign 18-year-old goalkeeper Fatao Seidu from PAC Academy. 

The teen sensational is reported to have agreed a three-year deal to join the Porcupine Warriors in the transfer window.

Seidu, who is expected to complete his Senior High education this year, attracted the attention of the Kumasi-based club after leading Adu Gyam Senior High to victory at the MTN AshantiFest Gala.

The talented shot-stopper is expected to beef up the goalkeeping department of Asante Kotoko ahead of the new season.

The former Ghana Premier League champions are currently in Beposo preparing ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

