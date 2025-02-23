PAC Academy shock Medeama to reach Ghanaian FA Cup quarter-finals

PAC Academy produced an upset in the MTN FA Cup, knocking out former champions Medeama with a dramatic 4-2 penalty shootout victory at the Tarkwa TNA Stadium.

The Premier League side were expected to advance but found themselves in a tough contest as the game ended 1-1 after regulation time.

Despite their experience, Medeama failed to capitalise on their chances, allowing the determined second-tier side to force the game into penalties.

PAC Academy displayed composure from the spot, converting all four of their penalties, while Medeama faltered under pressure, missing twice to bow out of the competition.

The shock victory sees PAC Academy book a place in the quarter-finals, continuing their impressive run in the tournament.