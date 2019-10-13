Pacific Football Club beat Centenario Esportive 3-0 in friendly

Pacific Football Club defeated Centenario Esportive 3-0 in a friendly game played at the Ashalaja park on Saturday.

In attendance was Ghana’s national U17 coach Karim Zito, ex-goalkeeper Ali Jarah who were at the venue to scout and recommend players of the two sides to clubs and national teams.

In an interview with Alhaji Malik Ibrahim, the Chief Executive Officer of Pacific Football Club, he told GHANAsoccernet.com that the game organized was to give his players the exposure so they can be watched by the scouts available who will make recommendations to clubs and the various national teams.

Malik Ibrahim who is also Deputy-Director of Pacific Oil Company said, the team formed was part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility to help develop young talents in the country.

He further said, there are plans to provide structures for the club such as a club house and a pitch which will help in the development of the players at the colts level.

Management member of Pacific Football Club, Alhassan Ibrahim said the club currently manages 36 players who were scouted across the country and brought to the team.

The players scouted are then given out to some divisional teams. He explained that Pacific Football served as an agency that scouts players and feeds them to clubs across the country.

Isaac Smith, President of Centenario Esportive also mentioned about challenges facing colts football and pleaded with the Ghana Football Association and government to come to the aid of colts clubs in the country.

Coach Karim Zito, was impressed with the level of play exhibited by the two teams and insisted the new Football Association should concerntrate more on colts football which is the only way to help Ghana football develop.