Paderborn star Christopher Antwi-Adjei itching to make Ghana debut

SC Paderborn winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei cannot wait to don the Ghana jersey for the first time on Monday.

The 25-year-old German-born earned a debut call-up for the games against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.

But he joined his teammates late due to delays in him acquiring a Ghanaian passport.

He could not make the match day squad for the 2-0 win over the Bafana Bafana but hoping he gets a look for the match against the Seleção dos Falcões e Papagaios.

''It will be a dream come true. I really can't wait to start for Ghana against Sao Tome on Monday,'' Antwi-Adjei told footballmadeinghana.

''I couldn’t play against South Africa in the opening game because of issues with my passport but I really can’t wait to see myself playing for Ghana.''