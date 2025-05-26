Paintsil and Bukari miss Unity Cup due to ongoing MLS season

Wingers Joseph Paintsil and Osman Bukari will not feature for the Black Stars in the upcoming Unity Cup match against Nigeria due to ongoing club commitments in Major League Soccer (MLS), the Ghana Football Association has confirmed.

Both players, who joined the American top-flight earlier this year, have been key figures for their respective clubs and remain unavailable as the MLS season is currently in full swing.

Paintsil, who plays for LA Galaxy, and Bukari, now with Austin FC, have made strong starts to life in the United States, with regular appearances and contributions for their teams.

Head coach Otto Addo had initially considered the duo for selection, but their absence from the squad was influenced by the timing of the Unity Cup, which falls outside the FIFA international window.

Ghana will face Nigeria on Wednesday, May 28, at the GTech Community Stadium in West London. The winner of the match will progress to the final of the Unity Cup, where they will face either Jamaica or Trinidad and Tobago.

The fixture forms part of the Black Stars’ preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September, where they are scheduled to face Chad and Mali.