GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Ghana's No. 1

Paintsil and Bukari miss Unity Cup due to ongoing MLS season

Published on: 26 May 2025
Paintsil and Bukari miss Unity Cup due to ongoing MLS season
CARSON, CA - MARCH 16: Joseph Paintsil #28 of Los Angeles Galaxy breaks in and scores a goal during the match against Saint Louis City at Dignity Health Sports Park on March 16, 2024 in Carson, California. The match ended in a 3-3 draw (Photo by Shaun Clark/Getty Images)

Wingers Joseph Paintsil and Osman Bukari will not feature for the Black Stars in the upcoming Unity Cup match against Nigeria due to ongoing club commitments in Major League Soccer (MLS), the Ghana Football Association has confirmed.

Both players, who joined the American top-flight earlier this year, have been key figures for their respective clubs and remain unavailable as the MLS season is currently in full swing.

Paintsil, who plays for LA Galaxy, and Bukari, now with Austin FC, have made strong starts to life in the United States, with regular appearances and contributions for their teams.

Head coach Otto Addo had initially considered the duo for selection, but their absence from the squad was influenced by the timing of the Unity Cup, which falls outside the FIFA international window.

Ghana will face Nigeria on Wednesday, May 28, at the GTech Community Stadium in West London. The winner of the match will progress to the final of the Unity Cup, where they will face either Jamaica or Trinidad and Tobago.

The fixture forms part of the Black Stars’ preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September, where they are scheduled to face Chad and Mali.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more