Palmer prepares CAS files for 'independent' hearing over suspicious disqualification

Wilfred Osei Kwaku is preparing his documents for a showdown at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to fight his disqualification from the Ghana FA presidential election.

The Tema Youth owner is leaving no stone unturned in his quest to get justice after being yanked from the race over breaches.

The Normalisation Committee disqualified the former Executive Committee member over claims of breaching Article 33(5) (c) as well as getting on the wrong side of GFA ethical committee ruling in 2017.

The campaign team for the aspirant have warned that they would not take the disqualification lightly as they will go to the Swiss-based organisation to seek redress.

It's even rumoured he will go to local courts in Ghana for stay of execution before heading to CAS for redress to prevent any election from being held behind their backs.

This means the date for the Ghana Football Association elections has been shrouded by doubt.

The elections slated for October 25th could be postponed as the disqualified candidate seek to go to CAS to seek clearance to contest for position at the Association.

