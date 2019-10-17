Wilfred Osei Palmer takes familiar CAS route to get football justice

Wilfred Osei Kwaku is back on an all-familiar territory to seek football justice following his unpopular disqualification from the Ghana FA presidential race.

The Tema Youth boss has dragged the Normalisation Committee to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) and FIFA over his disqualification from the race which has ruffled feathers in the West African nation.

It's an all familiar route for the former Executive Committee member of the Ghana FA after he took a similar action against the FA back in 2016.

Osei Kwaku took the association to CAS three years ago after he was handed a raw deal by the internal judicial bodies of the FA in their case against Dreams FC.

After the judicial bodies declared them losers of their protest against Dreams FC for fielding an unqualified player in their Division One League game.

He got a well deserved victory at CAS and now taking the same avenue to get justice where he thinks decisions can't be influenced.

Palmer was disqualified from the presidential race due to breaches of Article 33(5)(c) of the Ghana General Regulations, and the decision of the then Ethics Committee of the Ghana FA on December 13, 2017.

The embattled Tema Youth CEO has petitioned CAS and FIFA has he wants the elections nullified if they are organized without him.