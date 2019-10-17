Palmer's popularity soars amid disqualification battle with Ghana FA

Wilfred Osei Kwaku's popularity has sky-rocketed amid a legal crisis that has crowded the crucial Ghana FA elections.

It appears his disqualification from the race has won him more admirers and could prove the catalyst in the final analysis.

Election watchers have predicted the long-winding legal tussle could win more sympathy votes after he was disqualified from the race over breaches of Article 33(5)(c) of the Ghana General Regulations, and the decision of the then Ethics Committee of the Ghana FA on December 13, 2017.

The end of a expected long legal battle could turn in his corner amid suspicion his disqualification was "pre-conceived, premeditated and predetermined".

He has launched a massive battle to re-join the race, dragging the Normalisation Committee to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) and world governing body, FIFA.

The embattled Tema Youth CEO has petitioned CAS and FIFA and wants the elections nullified if they are organized without him.

However, in the midst of the raging chaos that has engulfed the elections, it appears Palmer is riding on an improved popularity to fight his case.

In a country where sympathy plays a crucial role in any election, suspicion that he was targeted could prove productive if he becomes successful in his legal battle.