PAMOJA Bid Triumphs: Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania to host 2027 Africa Cup of Nations

Published on: 27 September 2023
The "PAMOJA Bid," a joint effort from East African nations, successfully secured the hosting rights for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

The announcement came after a meeting of the CAF Executive Committee in Cairo, Egypt, with CAF President Patrice Motsepe revealing the host countries as Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.

"And the country that will host the 2027 AFCON is Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania', Motsepe announced

"The three countries came together because our requirements are very high. I don’t want to mention any specific countries, but I like it when countries come together," Motsepe commented after.

This collaborative approach was driven by the high requirements for hosting the tournament, and it demonstrated unity among these nations.

Notably, Algeria, Egypt, and Botswana were also in the initial running, but Namibia initially partnered with Botswana before withdrawing.

Zambia and Burkina Faso expressed interest but didn't formally submit their bid books.

Africa's flagship football tournament heads to Eastern Africa for the first time since 1970, when Sudan hosted the rest of Africa for the second time in history.

