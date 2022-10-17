Pan-African Schools Championship: Ghana to face Burkina Faso and Niger in qualifiers

Ghana have been drawn in a group with Burkina Faso and Niger for the WAFU Zone B qualifiers for the CAF Pan-African U-16 Inter schools' championship.

The tournament, which will take place in Cote D'Ivoire from Friday, November 11 to Sunday, November 13, will serve as a qualifier for the first CAF Inter-Schools Championship.

Offinso College of Education JHS and Maakro M/A JHS will represent Ghana in the inaugural edition after winning the schools competition in Kumasi in July this year.

Cote d'Ivoire are in Group A, along with Benin and Togo.

The tournament, according to CAF, is part of efforts being made to use the lessons of football to guide growth and development to shape our future leaders.