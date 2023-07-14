PAOK coach confident new signing Baba Rahman can improve team

PAOK coach Razvan Lucescu has finally spoken about the abilities of new signing Baba Rahman ahead of the new season in the Greek top-flight stating experience as a factor that would complement the team.

After an eight-year stint with English giants Chelsea, the Ghana defender recently returned to the Greek club, where he spent the previous six months on loan in the 2020/21 season.

Rahman, who formerly played as a left-back for Augsburg, agreed to a three-year contract extension with PAOK that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2026.

Despite joining not too long ago, he was part of the team that beat Belgian side Genk in a friendly match.

After the game, Razvan Lucescu gave his assessment of the former FC Reading player as well as Polish right-back Tomas Kenziora.

"We still have two footballers who were not in the rest of the group, Kenziora and Baba, they were in their national teams, we ask them to make an extra effort, we need them as soon as possible.

"They have experience and personality, they can improve the group", said the PAOK coach, about the two new faces in the preparation of Dikefalos."

With his return to PAOK, the Ghanaian international is keen to make an impression and contribute to the team's success under coach Lucescu's direction.