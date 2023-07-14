PAOK Coach Lucescu praises Ghana defender Baba Rahman after friendly

PAOK coach Razvan Lucescu expressed his admiration for Ghanaian defender Baba Rahman following the team's friendly match against Genk, which ended in a 3-2 victory for PAOK.

Lucescu discussed the condition of Rahman and his teammate Tomas Kenziora, highlighting the importance of their contributions to the team.

During the post-match interview, Lucescu mentioned that both Rahman and Kenziora had been away with their respective national teams, but he emphasized the significance of their presence and the need for them to integrate quickly into the squad.

"We still have two footballers who were not with the rest of the group, Kenziora and Baba. They were representing their national teams, and we are asking them to give that extra effort because we need them to join us as soon as possible," Lucescu stated.

The coach recognized Rahman's experience and strong personality, highlighting the positive impact he can have on the team as they prepare for the upcoming season. Lucescu believes that Rahman's presence will contribute to the overall improvement of the group and enhance the team's performance on the field.

The Ghana defender recently returned to the Greek outfit, where he spent the last six months on loan in the 2020/21 season, after an eight-year spell with English giants Chelsea.

Rahman, who previously played as a left-back for Augsburg, signed a three-year contract that will keep him at PAOK until the summer of 2026.

Speaking about Lucescu, Rahman said, "From what I watched on TV, I think he likes to have the ball, he wants to press high and wants to play football, which is something I really like. I’m sure it is going to be different from when I was here two years ago, but I think it is great to have Lucescu with us."

During his first stint at PAOK, Rahman won the Greek Cup, and he is now determined to achieve even more success by aiming for both the league title and the Greek Cup this time.

Reflecting on his goals for the season, Rahman expressed, "First of all, I really miss the fans. Second, I want to play and have fun because what I saw in the Europa League, I saw their game against Schalke and it was nice to see. I won the Cup last time, but this time I want to win the league and the Cup."

Rahman wasted no time in joining his teammates for pre-season training as they prepare for the upcoming 2023/24 season.