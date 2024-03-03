PAOK left-back Baba Rahman is Ghana’s highest scoring defender in Europe

Baba Rahman's sensational season with Greek outfit, PAOK Thessaloniki, continues after netting his fourth goal of the season.

The Ghanaian guardsman becomes the highest scoring defender from the West African nation this season.

It is also his most prolific campaign since leaving Chelsea, having already contributed seven goals halfway through the season.

The ex-Blues left-back returned to the matchday squad on Sunday after shaking off an injury scare following his collapse during the semi-funal of the Greek Cup against Panathinaikos.

Rahman has not only been good in attack, the 30-year-old has been rock-solid in defence for PAOK.

With his numbers, he sits top of the scoring table of Ghanaian players in Europe. Other defenders to have scored this season include Dennis Odoi.

Mohammed Salisu and Tariq Lamptey have delivered assists in the league for their respective clubs.

Baba Rahman's return to the national team is imminent following his form for PAOK in the ongoing campaign. He could be in the team for March's international assignment.