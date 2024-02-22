PAOK's Baba Rahman recovering well after scary collision

Former Chelsea defender Abdul Baba Rahman has assured fans that he is recovering well after suffering an injury during PAOK's Greek Cup semi-final defeat against Panathinaikos on Wednesday night.

The Ghanaian left-back collided with Panathinaikos defender Georgios Vagiannidis and lost consciousness, but fortunately, the medical team was able to resuscitate him quickly.

In a statement on social media, Rahman expressed his gratitude for the concern and well wishes he has received, revealing that scans have shown no major damage.

He also thanked his Vagiannidis for personally checking in on him at the hospital.

Despite the setback, Rahman remains positive about his return to the pitch, stating that he will be back running up and down again soon.

Hello, just wanted to thank everyone for their concern and well wishes in the last 12 or so hours. Thankfully I’m recovering well and scans have shown no major damage. I’d like to also say a big thank you to Georgios Vagiannidis for personally checking in on me at theâ€¦ pic.twitter.com/rrHLVqESNM â€” baba abdul-rahman (@babarahmangh) February 22, 2024

Since joining PAOK from Reading, Rahman has been a key player for the team, delivering impressive performances.

He has scored three goals and provided two assists in 18 league games.

Fans of PAOK and Ghanaian football will be relieved to hear that Rahman is recovering well and looking forward to returning to action soon.