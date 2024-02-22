GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 22 February 2024
PAOK's Baba Rahman recovering well after scary collision
Former Chelsea defender Abdul Baba Rahman has assured fans that he is recovering well after suffering an injury during PAOK's Greek Cup semi-final defeat against Panathinaikos on Wednesday night. 

The Ghanaian left-back collided with Panathinaikos defender Georgios Vagiannidis and lost consciousness, but fortunately, the medical team was able to resuscitate him quickly.

In a statement on social media, Rahman expressed his gratitude for the concern and well wishes he has received, revealing that scans have shown no major damage.

He also thanked his Vagiannidis for personally checking in on him at the hospital.

Despite the setback, Rahman remains positive about his return to the pitch, stating that he will be back running up and down again soon.

 

Since joining PAOK from Reading, Rahman has been a key player for the team, delivering impressive performances.

He has scored three goals and provided two assists in 18 league games.

Fans of PAOK and Ghanaian football will be relieved to hear that Rahman is recovering well and looking forward to returning to action soon.

