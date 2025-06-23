Papa Myxtro: The intriguing story of footballer turned broadcaster

When Obeng Kwaku Andy, popularly known as Papa Myxtro, takes his seat behind the microphone each weekday on Asempa FM, the entire country tunes in.

Myxtro orchestrates Ghana’s most-listened-to sports program, the Ultimate Sports Show, with the rhythm of a former footballer and the voice of a born broadcaster.

But long before he started captivating radio audiences, Papa Myxtro was wearing captain’s armbands, calling the shots not from a radio studio, but from the centre of the pitch.

Papa Myxtro’s journey into the world of sports wasn’t launched with a mic; it began with a ball.

A gifted midfielder, he played for King Faisal and Asante Kotoko, two of Ghana’s most storied football clubs.

His leadership qualities soon took centre stage as he captained the University of Cape Coast (UCC) football team and went on to lead the Ghana National University Team at both the World and African University Games.

This competitive spirit, combined with sharp communication skills, would later fuel his rise in the media industry.

Papa Myxtro’s first professional taste of media came at Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), where he began learning the ropes of broadcast journalism.

With time, passion, and relentless drive, he moved through the ranks, holding roles at FOX FM, ATL FM, and Hot FM before finally landing at Asempa FM â€“ the Mecca of Akan sports radio.

Today, he stands as the host of Ghana’s biggest sports show, Ultimate Sports Show, delivering top-notch commentary, interviews, breaking sports news, and razor-sharp analysis every Monday to Friday.

In 2024, Forklex crowned Papa Myxtro as Best Sports Show Host of the Year, an accolade that confirms what his loyal listeners have known all along: that he’s not just good at what he does, he’s the best.

His background as a professional footballer gives him a rare edge as he speaks not only from research but from experience.

Whether he’s breaking down tactics, critiquing performances, or debating VAR calls, Papa Myxtro’s voice carries both insight and authority. At the heart of Papa Myxtro’s craft is a deeply held value: objectivity.

For him, sports journalism is not about hype or hero-worship. It’s about honesty, clarity, and accountability; serving both the audience and the employer with respect and diligence.

His goal? To inform, entertain, and empower, while ensuring every listener walks away with something valuable â€”whether it’s a laugh, a statistic, or a strong opinion.

More than just a voice, Papa Myxtro maintains close contact with his audience through WhatsApp and social media platforms.

He listens as much as he speaks. His influence extends beyond the radio dial, often inspiring others with his story of transition from the football pitch to the broadcast studio, from tackles to talk time.

He is particularly passionate about helping others overcome challenges, drawing from his own experience of climbing the ranks against the odds.

Papa Myxtro’s mission is simple yet powerful: “Keep getting better.” He’s on a continuous journey to elevate the Ultimate Sports Show, ensuring it stays relevant, exciting, and informative.

His vision for Ghanaian broadcasting is full of hope; a future where media is fast, fact-based, and impactful.

And as Tiger Woods once said â€“ Myxtro’s favourite quote â€“ “I love to compete. That’s the essence of who I am.”

It’s a mantra that keeps Papa Myxtro sharp, focused, and always ready to deliver.

“To my cherished listeners, I hold you in the highest regard. Every time I sit behind the mic, it’s to give you my very best. Thank you for walking this journey with meâ€”I’ll keep earning your trust, one show at a time.”

Obeng Kwaku Andy, aka Papa Myxtro â€“ from midfield passes to powerful broadcasts, he’s still running the game even if it’s on a different field.