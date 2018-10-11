GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Paradise Pac donates bottled water to Black Stars in camp

Published on: 11 October 2018
Paradise Pac

Asamoah Gyan's Paradise Pac Mineral Water Company has made a donations to the Black Stars.

The cartons of bottled water were made to the team after Wednesday's training session at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Paradise Pac decided to go ahead with their presentation despite the cancellation of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations against Sierra Leone by CAF.

The company sponsors Ghana Premier League duo Dreams FC and Liberty Professionals.

The Ghana FA has organized a friendly against Asante Kotoko on Friday in Kumasi to keep the team busy.

 

 

