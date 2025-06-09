Paredes release Ghanaian midfielder Joseph Amoah

Portuguese outfit USC Paredes has released Ghanaian attacking midfielder Joseph Amoah following the end of the Campeonato de Portugal season.
The 30-year-old midfielder will not extend his stay at the club when his contract expires on June 30, bringing an end to a successful campaign with Paredes.
Amoah, a former player of the West African Football Academy, helped the club gain promotion to Liga 2 in the just-ended seas0n, making 22 appearances in the Campeonato de Portugal. He contributed a goal in the 2024/25 campaign.
However, the club and the player decided to end their relationship making the Ghanaian footballer a free agent.
Amoah joins Thiago Garzon and Miguel Botas as the players departing the newly-promoted Liga 2 side.
The former WAFA player has spent most of his career in Portugal, previously playing for Vitoria Guimareas, Leiria and Fafe.
He is expected to land a new club in the Iberian nation following his rich experience in the Portuguese leagues.
1ï¸âƒ£ ð€ð§ð¨ ððž ð”ð§ð¢ðšÌƒð¨! ð”ð¦ðš ð¬ð®ð›ð¢ððš ððž ðð¢ð¯ð¢ð¬ðšÌƒð¨! ðŸ”µâšªï¸ðŸ‘Š
ðŽð›ð«ð¢ð ðšðð¨ ðŸ™Œ
ðŸ‘‰ ð“ð¡ð¢ðšð ð¨ ð†ðšð«ð³ð¨ð§ ðŸ‘‰ ðŒð¢ð ð®ðžð¥ ðð¨ððšð¬ ðŸ‘‰ ð‰ð¨ð¬ðžð©ð¡ ð€ð¦ð¨ðšð¡
ðð¨ðš ð¬ð¨ð«ððž ð§ð¨ ðŸð®ðð®ð«ð¨! ðŸ‘Š pic.twitter.com/h7Kveo5yQw
â€” USC Paredes®ï¸ (@USCParedes1924) June 7, 2025