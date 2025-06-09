Paredes release Ghanaian midfielder Joseph Amoah

Portuguese outfit USC Paredes has released Ghanaian attacking midfielder Joseph Amoah following the end of the Campeonato de Portugal season.

The 30-year-old midfielder will not extend his stay at the club when his contract expires on June 30, bringing an end to a successful campaign with Paredes.

Amoah, a former player of the West African Football Academy, helped the club gain promotion to Liga 2 in the just-ended seas0n, making 22 appearances in the Campeonato de Portugal. He contributed a goal in the 2024/25 campaign.

However, the club and the player decided to end their relationship making the Ghanaian footballer a free agent.

Amoah joins Thiago Garzon and Miguel Botas as the players departing the newly-promoted Liga 2 side.

The former WAFA player has spent most of his career in Portugal, previously playing for Vitoria Guimareas, Leiria and Fafe.

He is expected to land a new club in the Iberian nation following his rich experience in the Portuguese leagues.