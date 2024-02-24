Paris 2024: Black Queens land in Zambia for crucial return leg in Olympic Games qualifiers

The Black Queens have successfully arrived in Ndola, Zambia, gearing up for their highly anticipated return leg encounter with the Copper Queens in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers.

Ghana, determined to overcome their narrow 1-0 defeat in the first leg on home soil, touched down in Ndola on Saturday to prepare for the crucial match.

Having safely made the journey, the Black Queens are set to intensify their training and strategic preparations ahead of the decisive clash scheduled for Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

The players and coaching staff are keenly focused on turning the tide in their favour and securing a spot in the next round of Olympic qualification.

As anticipation builds for the upcoming match, fans and football enthusiasts eagerly await a spirited performance from the Black Queens as they seek to showcase their resilience and determination on the road to Paris 2024.

The defeat recorded back in Accra was the second under Nora Hauptle who took over in January last year. The Swiss tactician has recorded 10 wins in 12 games and is poised to lead the team to another victory as they strive to secure qualification for their first-ever Olympic Games.