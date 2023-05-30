Paris 2024: Black Queens to face Guinea in Olympic Women's Football qualifiers

The Ghana women's national team, the Black Queens, will go head-to-head with Guinea in their bid to secure a spot in the prestigious Olympic tournament.

The draw for the Paris 2024 Women's Olympic Football Tournament took place in Cairo, Egypt, on Tuesday, revealing an exciting West African derby in the first round.

Guinea, currently ranked 136th, will host the first leg against Ghana, ranked 59th, on July 10th. The return leg will take place on July 18th, 2023.

The winner of this clash will then face off against the victorious team from the Guinea-Bissau/Benin clashes.

The Black Queens, despite their impressive record in African competitions, have never qualified for the Olympic Games.

Led by coach Nora Hauptle, the team has been gearing up for this significant challenge, securing victories in preparatory matches against Benin and Senegal.

First-Round Fixtures:

Guinea Bissau vs Benin Guinea vs Ghana Burkina Faso vs Mali Cote d’Ivoire vs Sierra Leone Namibia vs Equatorial Guinea Uganda vs Rwanda Ethiopia vs Chad Congo vs Tanzania Mozambique vs DR Congo

Second-Round Fixtures:

Guinea Bissau/Benin vs Guinea/Ghana Burkina Faso/Mali vs Zambia Cote d’Ivoire/Sierra Leone vs Tunisia Namibia/Equatorial Guinea vs Morocco Uganda/Rwanda vs Cameroon Ethiopia/Chad vs Nigeria Congo/Tanzania vs Botswana Mozambique/DR Congo vs South Africa