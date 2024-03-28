Parliament plans public hearing to address poor Black Stars performance at AFCON 2023

Kobena Mensah Woyome, a Ranking Member of the Youth and Sports Committee of Parliament, has revealed plans for a public hearing to scrutinise the disappointing performance of the Black Stars at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The four-time champions aimed to bounce back from their early exit in the 2021 edition but suffered another setback under the leadership of coach Chris Hughton. The Black Stars endured a dismal campaign, losing their opening game to Cape Verde and managing only draws against Egypt and Mozambique, leading to their elimination in the group stage for the second consecutive time.

Despite the Ghana Football Association's swift action in dismissing the coach and appointing Otto Addo as his successor, calls for accountability from authorities and team leaders have persisted.

Mensah Woyome confirmed the impending public hearing, stating, "I can confirm to you that there is going to be a public hearing regarding the Black Stars' performance at AFCON 2023," during an interview with Akoma FM.

Following the team's disappointing showing, several players publicly apologised for their underwhelming performance, expressing regret for letting down the nation. The Ghana Football Association (GFA) also issued an apology in response to the team's poor display.

Under the new leadership of Otto Addo, who has already overseen two matches against Nigeria and Uganda resulting in a defeat and a draw respectively, the Black Stars are ushering in a new era.

Their next challenge lies in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June, where they will face Mali and the Central African Republic as they strive to regain momentum and redeem themselves on the international stage.