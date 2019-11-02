Parliament sets ambitious target for new GFA capo Kurt Okraku

The legislative branch of government has set what appears an ambitious target for the newly elected Ghana Football Association administration led by Kurt Okraku.

The Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports and Culture raised the bar in their target for the new administration.

The committee expects the senior national team to qualify to and reach the semi finals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup as well as ending Ghana’s 39-year AFCON trophy drought.

Furthermore, the Ghana Football Association is expected to make local clubs strong and competitive in Africa whiles they ensure the Black Stars rank consistently among the top 10 in the world.

Finally, the lawmakers expect a Corruption free administration following cases of corruption bedevilling the erstwhile football association led by Kwesi Nyantakyi.

The new administration led by Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku was elected into office last Friday after overcoming competition from favorite George Afriyie.