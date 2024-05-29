Partey and Kudus return as Otto Addo announces Ghana's squad for 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has announced a 26-man squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR) in June.

The Black Stars will first travel to Bamako to face the Eagles on June 6, before returning home to Kumasi to take on CAR on June 10.

The squad features debut call-ups for Cagliari midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana and West Bromwich Albion forward Brandon Thomas-Asante. Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Frederick Asare is the only home-based player included in the team.

Otto Addo has retained several of his key players for these crucial matches. Fit-again Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey returns to the squad, joining regulars like Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew, Alexander Djiku, Alidu Seidu, Tariq Lamptey, Salis Abdul Samed, and Mohammed Salisu.

Striker Antoine Semenyo, along with wingers Kamaldeen Sulemana, Issahaku Abdul Fatawu, Ernest Nuamah, and Osman Bukari, have also been named in the squad. Additional spots have been given to Ebenezer Annan, Ibrahim Osman, Jerome Opoku, Abdul Mumin, Abu Francis, and Brandon Thomas-Asante.

Seven players are confirmed injured and will miss the double-header: Baba Iddrisu, Majeed Ashimeru, Inaki Williams, Joseph Paintsil, Nathaniel Adjei, Dennis Odoi, and Daniel Amartey. Long-term injuries have also sidelined Kofi Kyere and Joseph Aidoo.

The selected squad will report for duty on Thursday morning to begin preparations for the qualifiers. The Black Stars will train at the University of Ghana Stadium for six days before departing for Bamako on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

Otto Addo's side aim to return to winning ways after a mixed start to their World Cup qualifying campaign.

They began with a 1-0 victory over Madagascar in Kumasi but suffered a 1-0 defeat to Comoros in Moroni. Currently, Ghana sit fourth in Group I with three points from two matches.

The game against Mali is scheduled for June 6 at Stade 26 Mars in Bamako, followed by the match against CAR on June 10 at Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.