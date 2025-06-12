Partey: “I’m an Arsenal fan, but my family’s happiness comes first”

Thomas Partey says he is proud to call himself an Arsenal fan but admits his future at the club is uncertain as he weighs up what lies ahead.

The Ghanaian midfielder, whose contract with the North London side ends in June, told Ghana’s TV3 that family considerations and long-term planning are now central to his career decisions.

“When you are young, you are just anywhere,” Partey said. “But now we are not getting younger. You think about your family, where they will be happy, and where no one will disturb them.”

The 31-year-old acknowledged that decisions about his future are no longer solely about football. “I just want to enjoy football,” he added. “I can’t decide anything. I leave it to my agent and the club.”

Partey was a regular in Mikel Arteta’s side last season, recovering from earlier injury struggles to feature prominently. Whether he remains at the Emirates or seeks a new challenge, his priority now appears to be a balance between the pitch and home.