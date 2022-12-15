"Partey is disappointed by Ghana's World Cup exit"- Arsenal manager Arteta reveals

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed Thomas Partey disappointment following Ghana's group stage elimination at the World Cup.

Partey before the tournament was picked as Ghana's star man, but the Arsenal star struggled as the Black Stars lost two games in Group H.

Following Ghana's exit, the 29-year-old made a short trip to Dubai to rejoin his teammates for mid-season training.

Partey lasted 45 minutes in the friendly against AC Milan and Arteta expressed delight to have his key player back.

“He (Thomas Partey) played a lot and he was disappointed by the way he had to leave the World Cup but it happens to every nation that they are out. It takes a few days to reset and to focus on the team,” the Arsenal boss said.

“The good thing we have is that everybody has been showing that they are desperate to get back as quickly as possible. It was really good to have those two back today playing some minutes.”