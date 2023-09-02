Partey 'out for a couple of weeks' with groin injury

Black Stars team doctor Prince Pambo has revealed that Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is set to spend some time on the sidelines due to injury.

This was disclosed after the midfielder missed out on Ghana's latest squad to face the Central African Republic (CAR) in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Despite already playing in four Arsenal matches, the 30-year-old has been confirmed injured and ruled out of the all-important clash.

“He sustained a groin injury during training on Thursday, August 31, 2023. He is currently unavailable as Club Doctors predict he's likely to be out for a couple of weeks,” he said.

Chris Hughton is expected to count on the availability of the likes of Salis Abdul, Samed, Baba Iddrisu, Elisha Owusu and others to fill the void left by the deputy captain

Currently, Ghana is in first place in their qualifying group. Ghana could, however, be unexpectedly eliminated from the competition if they lose to CAR, who are also striving for qualification.

The match is scheduled for Thursday, September 7, 2023, at the Baba Yara Stadium.