Participants hail maiden General Secretary Academy Workshop

There will be no stones unturned as General Secretaries of CAF Member Associations commit to improve on the beautiful administration following their participation in the first-ever GS Academy Workshop.

The General Secretaries from selected CAF member Associations met in Windheok, Namibia for the GS Academy workshop facilitated by UEFA experts from Monday until Friday 26 October 2018.

Mfolo Mfolo from the Botswana FA says leadership is key to give direction to stakeholders. “We should always follow the regulations and statutes of the Association to ensure that we take the game forward”.

Lamin Jassey from the Gambia stresses the importance of teamwork. “It should not be random and tasks should be divided and we all go through the processes and then come together to find solutions”.

Coming from Eswatini, Frederick Mngomezulu says the tools given during the workshop are practical and necessary for taking the game forward.

“We have to respond and react and the tool-kit we got has been helpful in dealing with a case-study we got which we can all relate to and we now go back to improve on our governance as well”.

The participants learned more on crisis management, prudent financial planning and management, teamwork as well as the division of short-term and long-term issues. Concrete plans and proposals for sponsorships, marketing, communications, recruitment and overall Association were also emphasized.

The UEFA experts facilitating the workshop also called on the General Secretaries to priorities issues for better accountability, timelines and responsibilities.

The CAF GS Academy is an initiative directed to the permanent staff of Zonal Unions and CAF member Associations, in order to equip them with tools to enable to improve their performances. With support from UEFA through its UEFA Assist Program, it covers areas from administration to development.

The next leg of the CAF GS Academy will be in Ethiopia from 5-9 November 2018, which will be followed by seminars in Djibouti from 14-19 January 2019, then 25 February to 01 March in Morocco.

Txt: CAF