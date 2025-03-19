Parts of Accra Sports Stadium to be cordoned off for Ghana-Chad Qualifier – Yaw Ampofo Ankrah

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has confirmed that sections of the Accra Sports Stadium will be restricted for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Ghana and Chad on Friday.

NSA Director General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah revealed that engineers have recommended cordoning off eight rows of the upper popular stand due to ongoing maintenance work at the facility.

"Engineers have advised that eight rows of the upper popular stand be cordoned off, but we will still have 80% of the stadium's capacity for the match," Ampofo Ankrah told Sporty FM.

The Accra Sports Stadium has been undergoing renovation for months, leading to its closure for several activities. However, with the Black Stars set to play their first home game of the year, the NSA has assured fans that the venue will be ready to host the crucial fixture.

Ghana, currently tied with Comoros at the top of Group I on nine points, will be aiming for a win against Chad to boost their chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.