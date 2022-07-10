Patric Pfeiffer: New Ghana defender clashes with Darmstadt 98 coach in training

New Ghana defender Patric Pfeiffer clashed with his Darmstadt 98 coach Torsten Lieberknecht, during pre-season training earlier this week.

The two had a heated argument before the defender was sent off to take a shower.

According to a witness to the incident, Lieberknecht freaked out in training because he didn't like the defender’s posture.

He accused the player of ingratitude, and said literally: "Who had you on the slip two years ago?" Strong language was used. After all, the coach sent Pfeiffer to take a shower early. The club and the player's environment basically confirmed the incident, but without giving any details.

The club confirmed the dispute in principle but did not want to overestimate it. "It's completely normal for it to get louder during a session. For me it's an absolute non-issue," said sports director Carsten Wehlmann.

Pfeiffer's contract with Lilien expires next summer and the defender is on the list of two Bundesliga clubs.

Ghana Football Association on Tuesday announced that the Hamburg-born defender has decided to play for the Black Stars.

