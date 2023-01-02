Patric Pfeiffer: SV Darmstadt and Ghanaian defender arousing interest from Bundesliga clubs

SV Darmstadt defender Patric Pfeiffer is arousing interest from top clubs in the German Bundesliga.

The 23-year-old central defender will see his current contract with SV Darmstadt expires at the end of the 2022-23 season and is likely not to extend.

Pfeiffer has been in superlative form in the German Bundesliga 2 this season, accumulating 1,185 minutes of playing time.

The Germany-born Ghanaian has made 15 appearances and scored three times in German second-tier this campaign and has also played two games in the DFB Pokal.

He has been selected in the starting XI in 14 of these appearances across their 17 fixtures and entered as a substitute on one occasion.

Pfeiffer last made an appearance in a league game on November 13, playing 62 minutes for Darmstadt 98 against Greuther Fürth in a 1-1 draw. In total, he has scored four 2. Bundesliga goals in 2022/2023, making him tied as the club's second-top league scorer. He has amassed five yellow cards, as well as sent off once.

Eintracht Frankfurt are reported to be interested in the Ghanaian while a number of Bundesliga side are weighing up options.