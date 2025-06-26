GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana's No. 1

Patrick Agyemang becomes first Charlotte FC player to make MLS All Star team

Published on: 26 June 2025
Ghanaian-American forward Patrick Agyemang has been selected to the 2025 Major League Soccer All Star team.

The red-hot forward was named in MLS Commissioner Don Garber's 26-man squad for the All Star game in July against LIGA MX's All Stars.

Agyemang becomes the first player from Charlotte FC to make the team for the summer event.

He joins legendary footballer and Inter Miami star Lionel Messi, Denis Bouanga of LAFC and Columbus Crew ace Diego Rossi in the All Star team.

Currently with the United States Men's Soccer Team at the Gold Cup, Agyemang was confirmed a member of the All-Star team by coach Mauricio Pochettino alongside six of his national teammates.

 

The 24-year-old US-born Ghanaian has been in sensational form this season for the Crown, netting eight goals across all competitions, including six in the MLS. He has also scored five goals for the USA in nine appearances.

His outstanding run since bursting on the scene has seen him attract interest from clubs in Europe with Derby county preparing an offer for the striker in the summer transfer window.

Below is the All Star squad:

 

By Lukman Abdul Mumin

