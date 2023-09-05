Patrick Agyemang caps virtuoso performance with stupendous goal in MLS NEXT Pro

Striker Patrick Agyemang scored an amazing goal for Crown Legacy FC in the MLS NEXT Pro on Sunday, 3 September 2023.
The Connecticut-born Ghanaian registered the fourth goal for his side in their 6-3 win at Orlando City B.
Agyemang run from 50+ yards, beats off two defenders before rifling a powerful left-footer into the far side from the left of the penalty box.
The 22-year-old has now scored ten goals in 11 matches.
Agyemang shuttles between Crown Legacy and MLS side Charlotte FC.
Watch Patrick Agyemang's goal
It’sss Patty 😈 pic.twitter.com/QgJfb28J2s
— X - Crown Legacy FC (@crownlegacyfc) September 4, 2023