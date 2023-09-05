Patrick Agyemang caps virtuoso performance with stupendous goal in MLS NEXT Pro

Striker Patrick Agyemang scored an amazing goal for Crown Legacy FC in the MLS NEXT Pro on Sunday, 3 September 2023.

The Connecticut-born Ghanaian registered the fourth goal for his side in their 6-3 win at Orlando City B.

Agyemang run from 50+ yards, beats off two defenders before rifling a powerful left-footer into the far side from the left of the penalty box.

The 22-year-old has now scored ten goals in 11 matches.

Agyemang shuttles between Crown Legacy and MLS side Charlotte FC.

Watch Patrick Agyemang's goal