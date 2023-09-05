GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Patrick Agyemang caps virtuoso performance with stupendous goal in MLS NEXT Pro

Published on: 05 September 2023
Patrick Agyemang caps virtuoso performance with stupendous goal in MLS NEXT Pro
Patrick Agyemang in action for Crown Legacy FC.

Striker Patrick Agyemang scored an amazing goal for Crown Legacy FC in the MLS NEXT Pro on Sunday, 3 September 2023.

The Connecticut-born Ghanaian registered the fourth goal for his side in their 6-3 win at Orlando City B.

Agyemang run from 50+ yards, beats off two defenders before rifling a powerful left-footer into the far side from the left of the penalty box.

The 22-year-old has now scored ten goals in 11 matches.

Agyemang shuttles between Crown Legacy and MLS side Charlotte FC.

Watch Patrick Agyemang's goal 

 

 

