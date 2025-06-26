Patrick Agyemang drawing European interest amid breakout season with Charlotte FC and USMNT

Charlotte FC forward Patrick Agyemang is reportedly attracting significant interest from European clubs following a breakout year for both club and country. According to GiveMeSport’s Tom Bogert, the 24-year-old is being monitored closely by English Championship sides Derby County and Ipswich Town, as well as Belgian Pro League contender Genk.

Agyemang, a native of East Hartford, Connecticut, has emerged as one of the most exciting American talents in 2025. Since earning his first call-up to the U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) in January, the dynamic striker has made an immediate impact on the international stage, scoring 5 goals in 9 appearances. His latest contributions came in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, where he netted the game-winning goal against Haiti in the final group-stage match and followed it up with another strike against Trinidad & Tobago.

At club level, Agyemang has been instrumental in Charlotte FC’s campaign, registering 8 goals and 2 assists across all competitions. His blend of athleticism, positional intelligence, and finishing ability has reportedly drawn attention from multiple clubs ahead of the 2025 summer transfer window.

Charlotte FC has already rebuffed interest from English Premier League side Luton Town earlier this year, signaling their intent to retain the rising star. However, with increased momentum from European clubs and the player’s continued rise in prominence, the club may now be preparing for his potential departure.

Noted transfer insider Fabrizio Romano was among the first to report Derby County’s growing interest in Agyemang, while subsequent reports have confirmed inquiries from other European teams, including Genk and newly promoted Premier League club Ipswich Town.

As it stands, no formal agreement has been reached between Charlotte FC and any suitor regarding a transfer fee, and personal terms have yet to be agreed upon with Agyemang. Nevertheless, industry sources suggest that discussions are advancing, and Charlotte may be bracing for a significant move abroad for the U.S. international.